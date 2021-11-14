N. Fla. visits ASU

North Florida (0-3) vs. Arizona State (1-1) Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida…

North Florida (0-3) vs. Arizona State (1-1)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida and Arizona State look to bounce back from losses. North Florida fell short in a 65-51 game at Grand Canyon on Friday. Arizona State lost 66-65 loss at home against UC Riverside on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Arizona State’s Kimani Lawrence has averaged 19 points, 11 rebounds and two steals while Marcus Bagley has put up 15 points and five rebounds. For the Ospreys, Carter Hendricksen has averaged 15.3 points while Dorian James has put up 6.7 points and four rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 45.5 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: North Florida has scored 57 points per game and allowed 72.7 over its three-game road losing streak.

LAST FIVE: North Florida has scored 57 points while allowing 72.7 points over its last five games. Arizona State has averaged 70.5 points and given up only 63 over its last five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.