CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: 'Is it Normal Yet' podcast: Disability During COVID-19 | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » N. Fla. hopes to…

N. Fla. hopes to end skid vs No. 2 UCLA

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Florida (0-4) vs. No. 2 UCLA (3-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces No. 2 UCLA. North Florida is looking to break its current four-game losing streak. UCLA is coming off a 100-79 home win over Long Beach State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Carter Hendricksen is averaging 15 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is also a key contributor, accounting for 11.5 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Johnny Juzang, who is averaging 23 points and 5.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 44.4 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

TWO STREAKS: North Florida has scored 58.5 points per game and allowed 72.5 over its four-game road losing streak. UCLA is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 93.7 points while giving up 71.3.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an average of 93.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up