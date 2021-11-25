N. Fla. faces tough test vs No. 10 Kentucky

North Florida (1-5) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (4-1) Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Florida (1-5) vs. No. 10 Kentucky (4-1)

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center, Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for North Florida. North Florida has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Kentucky is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This game represents a Lexington homecoming for Ospreys junior Carter Hendricksen, who is averaging 13.8 points and four rebounds this season. He has shared leadership duties with Jose Placer, who’s putting up 10 points per game. On the other bench, Oscar Tshiebwe has averaged 13.4 points and 16 rebounds while TyTy Washington Jr. has put up 15 points and five rebounds.CLUTCH CARTER: Hendricksen has connected on 47.5 percent of the 40 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: North Florida has dropped its last five road games, scoring 59.4 points and allowing 77.6 points during those contests. Kentucky is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 85.8 points while giving up 58.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ospreys have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Kentucky has an assist on 42 of 95 field goals (44.2 percent) across its past three games while North Florida has assists on 56 of 84 field goals (66.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 49.1 percent this year. That figure is ranked first in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for North Florida stands at just 22.7 percent (ranked 303rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.