N. Dakota goes up against Presentation

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 3:31 PM

Presentation vs. North Dakota (2-5)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are set to battle the Saints of Division III Presentation. North Dakota lost 84-42 to Kansas State in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Caleb Nero has averaged 11.7 points and four rebounds to lead the charge for the Fighting Hawks. Complementing Nero is Mitchell Sueker, who is averaging 10.9 points per game.INTRIGUING IAN: Ian Kelly has connected on 40 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: North Dakota went 0-6 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Fighting Hawks offense scored 62.7 points per contest across those six games.

