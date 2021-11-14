N. Colorado squares off against Colorado College

Colorado College vs. Northern Colorado (2-1) Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northern…

Colorado College vs. Northern Colorado (2-1)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears are set to battle the Tigers of Division III Colorado College. Northern Colorado lost 87-79 in overtime to Hawaii-Hilo in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Daylen Kountz has averaged 21 points and 5.7 rebounds this year for Northern Colorado. Complementing Kountz is Kur Jongkuch, who is averaging 10 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.DAYLEN FROM DISTANCE: Through three games, Northern Colorado’s Daylen Kountz has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado went 1-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Bears scored 59.3 points per matchup across those three contests.

