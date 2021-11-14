CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » N. Colorado squares off…

N. Colorado squares off against Colorado College

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Colorado College vs. Northern Colorado (2-1)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears are set to battle the Tigers of Division III Colorado College. Northern Colorado lost 87-79 in overtime to Hawaii-Hilo in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Daylen Kountz has averaged 21 points and 5.7 rebounds this year for Northern Colorado. Complementing Kountz is Kur Jongkuch, who is averaging 10 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.DAYLEN FROM DISTANCE: Through three games, Northern Colorado’s Daylen Kountz has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 75 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Colorado went 1-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last year. The Bears scored 59.3 points per matchup across those three contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up