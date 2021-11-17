CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
N. Arizona squares off against CSUB

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Cal State Bakersfield (1-1) vs. Northern Arizona (1-2)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield and Northern Arizona both look to put winning streaks together . Cal State Bakersfield blew out Life Pacific by 25 on Saturday. Northern Arizona is coming off a 97-48 win over Benedictine Mesa on Monday.

STEPPING UP: Northern Arizona’s Carson Towt has averaged 10.7 points and 11.3 rebounds while Nik Mains has put up 11 points and five rebounds. For the Roadrunners, Justin McCall has averaged 12.5 points and four rebounds while Kaleb Higgins has put up 11 points.MIGHTY MCCALL: Across two appearances this season, Cal State Bakersfield’s McCall has shot 71.4 percent.

RECENT GAMES: Cal State Bakersfield has scored 71.5 points while allowing 77.5 points over its last five games. Northern Arizona has averaged 70.3 points and given up 67.3 over its last five.

