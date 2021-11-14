CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » N. Arizona goes for…

N. Arizona goes for first win vs Benedictine Mesa

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Benedictine Mesa vs. Northern Arizona (0-2)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are set to battle the Redhawks of NAIA member Benedictine Mesa. Northern Arizona lost 73-62 at Washington in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Carson Towt has averaged 10 points and 11 rebounds this year for Northern Arizona. Mason Stark has complemented Towt with 9.5 points per game.TERRIFIC TOWT: In two appearances this season, Northern Arizona’s Carson Towt has shot 30.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona went 1-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Lumberjacks put up 57.7 points per contest across those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up