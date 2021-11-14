N. Arizona goes for first win vs Benedictine Mesa

Benedictine Mesa vs. Northern Arizona (0-2) Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks…

Benedictine Mesa vs. Northern Arizona (0-2)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are set to battle the Redhawks of NAIA member Benedictine Mesa. Northern Arizona lost 73-62 at Washington in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Carson Towt has averaged 10 points and 11 rebounds this year for Northern Arizona. Mason Stark has complemented Towt with 9.5 points per game.TERRIFIC TOWT: In two appearances this season, Northern Arizona’s Carson Towt has shot 30.4 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Arizona went 1-5 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last year. The Lumberjacks put up 57.7 points per contest across those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.