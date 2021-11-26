BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: : It's OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | Black Friday weather forecast | High car prices | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Muszynski scores 31 to…

Muszynski scores 31 to lift Belmont over Drake 74-69

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 12:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had a career-high 31 points as Belmont narrowly beat Drake 74-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.

Ben Sheppard had 17 points for Belmont (4-2). Will Richard added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Grayson Murphy had eight rebounds and six assists.

Tremell Murphy had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Tucker DeVries added 12 points. Roman Penn had 12 points. Garrett Sturtz had six points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

DHS partners with DoD to draft 5G security evaluation methodology

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Airmen awaiting COVID vaccination exemptions must stay at current orders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up