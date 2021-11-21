CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Mushila scores 21 to lead Texas A&M-CC over UTSA 77-58

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:26 PM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isaac Mushila had 21 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeated UTSA 77-58 on Sunday.

Mushila shot 9 for 11 from the foul line for the Islanders (4-1). Myles Smith added 11 points.

Jordan Ivy-Curry had 21 points to lead the Roadrunners (3-3), while Dhieu Deing scored 11.

