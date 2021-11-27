HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Mushila lifts Texas A&M-CC over St. Mary’s (Texas) 88-73

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:14 PM

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to an 88-73 win over St. Mary’s (Texas) on Saturday.

Simeon Fryer had 16 points for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-1), which earned its fourth consecutive win. San Antonio Brinson and Myles Smith each had 10 points.

C.J. Washington and Caleb Jordan each had 17 points for the Rattlers. Mamady Djikine had 13 points.

