CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Murphy scores 18 to…

Murphy scores 18 to lead Drake over Richmond 73-70

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 7:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tremell Murphy posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Drake edged past Richmond 73-70 on Saturday.

A basket by Murphy with 3:36 to go gave Drake the lead and the Bulldogs held on from there.

Roman Penn had 12 points for Drake (3-0). Tucker DeVries added 11 points. D.J. Wilkins had 10 points.

Tyler Burton scored a career-high 30 points and had nine rebounds for the Spiders (2-2). Grant Golden added 17 points and five assists. Isaiah Wilson had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up