Mosley leads Missouri St. past Long Beach St. 92-66

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 11:42 PM

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 23 points as Missouri State easily beat Long Beach State 92-66 in an opening-round game at the Naples Invitational on Monday night.

Gaige Prim added 20 points for the Bears.

Keaton Hervey had 10 points for Missouri State (3-1). Demarcus Sharp added six rebounds.

Joe Hampton had 15 points for the Beach (1-3). Jadon Jones added 12 points. Aboubacar Traore had seven rebounds.

Missouri State shut down the Beach’s two leading scorers. Joel Murray, whose 25 points per game heading into the matchup led the Beach, failed to make a shot (0 of 6). Colin Slater, the second leading scorer at 18 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

