Morsell carries Marquette past SIU-Edwardsville 88-77

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:54 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Darryl Morsell had a career-high 21 points as Marquette topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 88-77 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Justin Lewis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Marquette. Stevie Mitchell added 14 points. Tyler Kolek had 10 points and nine assists.

Ray’Sean Taylor had 16 points for the Cougars. Shaun Doss Jr. added 13 points. Shamar Wright had 11 points.

