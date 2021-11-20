CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Moreno scores 15 to…

Moreno scores 15 to lead E. Kentucky past Albany 77-64

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 10:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Michael Moreno had 15 points and seven rebounds as Eastern Kentucky topped Albany 77-64 on Saturday night.

Cooper Robb had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (4-1). Devontae Blanton added 11 points. Jannson Williams had seven rebounds and four blocks.

Matt Cerruti had 17 points for the Great Danes (0-4). Justin Neely added 15 points and nine rebounds.

De’Vondre Perry, whose 14 points per game entering the matchup led the Great Danes, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA says vast majority of contractors agree to implement vaccine mandate

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up