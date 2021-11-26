Morehead St. plays host to Kansas City

Kansas City (3-2) vs. Morehead State (2-3) First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Morehead…

Kansas City (3-2) vs. Morehead State (2-3)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State hosts Kansas City in an early season matchup. Kansas City beat Idaho State by 16 on Monday. Morehead State lost 66-46 to Mississippi State on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Morehead State’s Johni Broome has averaged 12.2 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocks while Skyelar Potter has put up 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Roos, Evan Gilyard II has averaged 16.8 points while Marvin Nesbitt Jr. has put up 11 points and 6.6 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ta’lon Cooper has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 11 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Roos. Morehead State has 56 assists on 80 field goals (70 percent) across its previous three contests while Kansas City has assists on 40 of 92 field goals (43.5 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Morehead State has held opposing teams to 68.8 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all OVC teams.

