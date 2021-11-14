CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Morehead St. goes for first win vs Kentucky Christian

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Kentucky Christian vs. Morehead State (0-2)

Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morehead State Eagles will be taking on the Knights of NAIA school Kentucky Christian. Morehead State lost 85-71 on the road to UAB in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Johni Broome has averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds this year for Morehead State. Skyelar Potter has complemented Broome with 12 points and seven rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JOHNI: In two appearances this season, Morehead State’s Johni Broome has shot 44.8 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: Morehead State went 1-5 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Eagles put up 56.7 points per matchup across those six contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

