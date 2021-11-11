CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Moorman's bomb for UC…

Moorman’s bomb for UC Riverside sinks Arizona St. at horn

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — J.P. Moorman II made a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer and UC Riverside stunned Arizona State 66-65 on Thursday night.

A transfer from Temple, Moorman caught the inbound pass on the left side of the court, turned, heaved it 70 feet and hit nothing but net in front of a silent ASU home crowd. His toss followed Luther Muhammad’s layup with two seconds left that gave Arizona State a 65-63 lead.

Flynn Cameron scored 18 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for the Highlanders (1-1). Moorman scored 14 with 11 rebounds and Zyon Pullin scored 10 with eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Highlanders’ largest lead was six points in the first half while Arizona State (1-1) posted a series of five-point margins after halftime.

Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points with 12 rebounds, Marcus Bagley scored 18 and Muhammad 11 for Arizona State.

UC Riverside moved its record to 1-6 all-time against Arizona State.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up