Moore’s dunk lifts San Jose St over Northern Colorado 75-74

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 12:51 AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Omari Moore threw down a dunk with 4 seconds remaining, finishing with a career-high 28 points, to send San Jose State past Northern Colorado 75-74 on Tuesday night.

Moore made 11 of 17 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range, for the Spartans (2-3). Trey Smith had 10 points.

Daylen Kountz had 22 points for the Bears (3-4). He sank two free throws with 13 seconds left to give Northern Colorado a one-point lead. Kur Jongkuch added 14 points and 14 rebounds. Matt Johnson II had 11 points.

