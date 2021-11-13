CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Moore lifts Houston Baptist over Barclay 122-44

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 11:08 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Tristan Moore had 26 points as Houston Baptist easily beat Barclay 122-44 on Saturday night.

Moore shot 6 for 8 on 3-pointers, leading the way as 13 of 15 players scored for Houston Baptist. Brycen Long had 17 points for Houston Baptist (1-1). Khristion Courseault added 14 points and seven assists. Sam Hofman had 12 points and Za-Ontay Boothman 11.

Chazten Brown had 15 points for the Bears of the NCCAA. Aleck Smith added 6 points and one rebound. Richie Thompson had 5 points, two rebounds and two assists.

