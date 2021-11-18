Montana State plays NM

Montana State (1-2) vs. New Mexico (2-1) The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico…

Montana State (1-2) vs. New Mexico (2-1)

The Pit, Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces Montana State in an early season matchup. Montana State fell short in a 91-74 game at South Dakota State on Wednesday. New Mexico is coming off an 86-61 win at home against Grambling State on Monday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed, Amin Adamu and Xavier Bishop have combined to score 35 percent of all Bobcats points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jaelen House has had his hand in 45 percent of all New Mexico field goals over the last three games. House has 24 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 87 points per game.

