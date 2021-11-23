THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Major retailers keeping doors closed | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips
Montana goes up against UC San Diego

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 6:31 AM

UC San Diego (4-0) vs. Montana (2-2)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego and Montana both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a big victory on Saturday. Montana earned a 68-47 win at home against Nebraska Omaha, while UC San Diego won 71-56 at Sacramento State.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Montana’s Josh Bannan has averaged 13.5 points and nine rebounds while Brandon Whitney has put up 13.5 points. For the Tritons, Toni Rocak has averaged 18 points and 7.8 rebounds while Francis Nwaokorie has put up 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Bannan has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Grizzlies have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tritons. Montana has 40 assists on 63 field goals (63.5 percent) across its previous three contests while UC San Diego has assists on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Grizzlies have turned the ball over only 10 times per game this season.

