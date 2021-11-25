Monmouth puts streak on line vs Cincy

Monmouth (4-1) vs. Cincinnati (5-1) Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its fifth…

Monmouth (4-1) vs. Cincinnati (5-1)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it faces Cincinnati. Monmouth is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Cincinnati lost 73-67 to Arkansas on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric George Papas is averaging 19.8 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hawks. Walker Miller is also a primary contributor, producing 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been led by David DeJulius, who is averaging 12.7 points.GIFTED GEORGE: Papas has connected on 48.8 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 27 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Cincinnati has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 76.5 points while giving up 55.5.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bearcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hawks. Cincinnati has 35 assists on 77 field goals (45.5 percent) across its previous three contests while Monmouth has assists on 27 of 88 field goals (30.7 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Cincinnati has held opposing teams to 33.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last three games, the Bearcats have held opposing shooters to 30.9 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.