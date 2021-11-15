CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Monmouth plays host to Lehigh

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:31 PM

Lehigh (0-2) vs. Monmouth (1-1)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Monmouth in an early season matchup. Lehigh fell 73-56 at home to NJIT in its last outing. Monmouth is coming off a 79-71 win at Towson in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Monmouth’s Walker Miller has averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds while George Papas has put up 15 points and six rebounds. For the Mountain Hawks, Marques Wilson has averaged 18 points while Dominic Parolin has put up 7.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MARQUES: M. Wilson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have averaged 25.5 foul shots per game this season.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

