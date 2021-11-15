Monmouth plays host to Lehigh

Lehigh (0-2) vs. Monmouth (1-1) OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh…

Lehigh (0-2) vs. Monmouth (1-1)

OceanFirst Bank Center, West Long Branch, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Monmouth in an early season matchup. Lehigh fell 73-56 at home to NJIT in its last outing. Monmouth is coming off a 79-71 win at Towson in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Monmouth’s Walker Miller has averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds while George Papas has put up 15 points and six rebounds. For the Mountain Hawks, Marques Wilson has averaged 18 points while Dominic Parolin has put up 7.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.MIGHTY MARQUES: M. Wilson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Monmouth has attempted the second-most free throws among all MAAC teams. The Hawks have averaged 25.5 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.