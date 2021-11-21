CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Molinar, Moore spark Mississippi St past Morehead St 66-46

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 5:34 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar tossed in 15 points, Shakeel Moore scored 13 and the pair combined to spark an 8-0 run to open the second half as Mississippi State pulled away for a 66-46 victory over Morehead State on Sunday.

Moore hit a jumper to open the second half, Molinar followed with a three-point play before Moore buried a 3 as the Bulldogs (4-0) scored the first eight points to turn a 29-28 halftime lead into a 37-28 advantage with 16:15 left to play. The Eagles (2-3) never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Molinar sank half of his 14 shots, adding seven rebounds and six assists for Mississippi State. Moore was 3 for 6 from beyond the arc as the Bulldogs shot 38.5% from distance. D.J. Jeffries, a junior transfer who played two seasons for Memphis, finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double as a Bulldog. Garrison Brooks scored 11 with six boards.

Tray Hollowell was the lone Eagle to reach double figures, scoring 10. Morehead State shot 40% from the floor in the first half and hit 6 of 13 from distance. The second half saw the Eagles shoot just 26% overall and they made only 2 of 12 3-pointers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

