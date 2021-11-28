Mizzou takes on Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn vs. Missouri (3-3) Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers are set…

Paul Quinn vs. Missouri (3-3)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Missouri Tigers are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA member Paul Quinn. Missouri lost 61-55 loss at home to Wichita State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Kobe Brown has averaged 14.7 points and 7.3 rebounds this year for Missouri. Complementing Brown is Ronnie DeGray III, who is averaging 10.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JA’MARE: Ja’Mare Redus has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri went 7-1 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Tigers offense scored 77.5 points per contest in those eight contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.