CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Mizzou opens 2021-22 season…

Mizzou opens 2021-22 season against C. Michigan

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Central Michigan (0-0) vs. Missouri (0-0)

Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Central Michigan in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Central Michigan went 7-16 last year, while Missouri ended up 16-10.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 70.3 points per game last year. The Tigers offense put up 77.5 points per contest en route to a 7-1 record against non-SEC competition. Central Michigan went 2-2 against non-conference schools last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up