Mitchell scores 13 points as Brown dumps Salve Regina 89-59

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:27 AM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — David Mitchell had 13 points as Brown rolled past Salve Regina 89-59 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Paxson Wojcik had 12 points for Brown. Nana Owusu-Anane added 10 points. Kino Lilly Jr. had six assists.

Cameron Collins had 18 points for the Division III Seahawks.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

