Mitchell leads Rhode Island past Bryant 83-64

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 1:51 AM

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Makhi Mitchell tallied 13 points and 18 rebounds to lead Rhode Island to an 83-64 win over Bryant on Friday night.

Makhel Mitchell had 17 points and five blocks for Rhode Island (2-0). Ishmael Leggett added 13 points and six rebounds. Jeremy Sheppard had 10 points.

Charles Pride had 25 points for the Bulldogs (1-1). Adham Eleeda added 11 points. Chris Childs had 10 points.

Tyler Brelsford, the Bulldogs’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 21.0 points per game, scored four points on 1-of-12 shooting.

