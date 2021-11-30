Missouri St. looks for road win vs Illinois St.

Missouri State (4-2, 0-0) vs. Illinois State (3-4, 0-0) Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Missouri State (4-2, 0-0) vs. Illinois State (3-4, 0-0)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its third straight win over Illinois State at Redbird Arena. Illinois State’s last win at home against the Bears came on Feb. 27, 2019.

STEPPING UP: Illinois State’s Antonio Reeves has averaged 21.3 points while Sy Chatman has put up 17.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. For the Bears, Gaige Prim has averaged 18.8 points and 10.3 rebounds while Isiaih Mosley has put up 19.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Reeves has connected on 41.8 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also made 80 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Missouri State’s Ja’Monta Black has made 37.8 percent of his 3-point attempts this year and is 14 for 35 over the last five games. For Illinois State, Josiah Strong has connected on 34 percent of his 47 attempts from deep and has made 10 of 30 over his last five games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bears have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Redbirds. Illinois State has an assist on 39 of 93 field goals (41.9 percent) over its previous three contests while Missouri State has assists on 46 of 86 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Both Missouri State and Illinois State are ranked at the top of the MVC in terms of scoring. The Bears are ranked second in the conference at 81.5 points per game while the Redbirds are first at 83.3 per game.

