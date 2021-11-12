CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Missouri St. hosts Alabama St.

Missouri St. hosts Alabama St.

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama State (0-2) vs. Missouri State (0-1)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State and Missouri State look to bounce back from losses.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: .TERRIFIC TRACE: Trace Young has connected on 41.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State went 2-0 in non-conference play, averaging 89.5 points and giving up 72 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up