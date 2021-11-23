Missouri St., ETSU meet in Naples

East Tennessee State (2-2) vs. Missouri State (3-1) , Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State (2-2) vs. Missouri State (3-1)

, Community School of Naples, Naples, Florida; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State and Missouri State are set to square off in a postseason game in Naples. Missouri State earned a 92-66 win over Long Beach State in its most recent game, while East Tennessee State won 66-58 against Murray State in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Gaige Prim has averaged a double-double with 19 points and 11.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Isiaih Mosley has paired with Prim and is accounting for 22.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Buccaneers have been led by David Sloan, who is averaging 12.5 points.DOMINANT DAVID: Sloan has connected on 47.4 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 90 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Buccaneers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Missouri State has 44 assists on 85 field goals (51.8 percent) across its previous three outings while East Tennessee State has assists on 36 of 68 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Missouri State has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MVC teams. The Bears have turned the ball over only 11.5 times per game this season.

