CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Mississippi St pulls away…

Mississippi St pulls away for 75-49 win over North Alabama

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 10:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 18 points and Mississippi State went on a late run to pull away for a 75-49 victory over North Alabama in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Omar Figueroa’s layup pulled North Alabama within 55-45 with 7:15 remaining, but Iverson Molinar hit a layup and Shakeel Moore, Brooks and Cameron Matthews followed with dunks to ignite a 15-0 run that sealed the win.

Molinar finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Matthews grabbed 14 rebounds — adding seven points and four assists.

Mississippi State has won eight of its last nine season openers and is 4-0 all-time against North Alabama.

Jamari Blackmon led the Lions with 14 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the floor. Isaac Chatman pitched in with nine points and six rebounds.

The Bulldogs held North Alabama to 31.1% shooting from the floor and just 25% from beyond the arc.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up