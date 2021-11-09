CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Miss. St. welcomes North Alabama in 2021-22 opener

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

North Alabama (0-0) vs. Mississippi State (0-0)

Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Mississippi; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State opens its season by hosting the North Alabama Lions. North Alabama went 13-11 last year, while Mississippi State ended up 18-15.

DID YOU KNOW: Mississippi State held its 13 non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.5 points per game last season. The Bulldogs offense put up 74.5 points per contest en route to a 9-4 record against competition outside the Southeastern Conference. North Alabama went 0-2 against non-conference teams in 2020-21.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

