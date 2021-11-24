Miss. St., Louisville meet in Bahamas

Louisville (3-1) vs. Mississippi State (4-0) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisville…

Louisville (3-1) vs. Mississippi State (4-0)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville and Mississippi State are set to square off in a postseason game. Mississippi State earned a 66-46 win over Morehead State on Sunday, while Louisville won 73-67 against Detroit on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: The dynamic Iverson Molinar is averaging 15.8 points, four rebounds and 5.3 assists to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Complementing Molinar is Shakeel Moore, who is accounting for 13.8 points and three steals per game. The Cardinals have been led by Noah Locke, who is averaging 16 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Molinar has directly created 41 percent of all Mississippi State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinals have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Mississippi State has an assist on 47 of 91 field goals (51.6 percent) across its past three contests while Louisville has assists on 44 of 80 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Mississippi State has held opposing teams to 52 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

