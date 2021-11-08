CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Minnesota welcomes Kansas City in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:31 PM

Kansas City (0-0) vs. Minnesota (0-0)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota begins its season by hosting the Kansas City Roos. Kansas City went 11-13 last year, while Minnesota ended up 14-15.

LAST MEETING: Minnesota put up 90 and came away with a 29-point win over Kansas City when these two teams faced each other during the 2020-21 season.

DID YOU KNOW: Kansas City went 0-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Roos gave up 69.8 points per game while scoring 57.6 per contest. Minnesota went 7-0 in non-conference play, averaging 85 points and allowing 70.9 per game in the process.

