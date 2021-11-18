CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Minnesota squares off against…

Minnesota squares off against Ft. Wayne

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Purdue Fort Wayne (2-0) vs. Minnesota (3-0)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Minnesota both look to put winning streaks together . Purdue Fort Wayne won 65-60 at home against Austin Peay on Tuesday. Minnesota is coming off an 87-80 overtime win in Asheville over Princeton on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jalon Pipkins, Ra Kpedi, Jarred Godfrey and Damian Chong Qui have collectively accounted for 63 percent of all Mastodons scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JALON: Pipkins has connected on 85.7 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Purdue Fort Wayne defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 29 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate in the country. Minnesota has a forced-turnover percentage of only 14.6 percent through three games (ranking the Golden Gophers 331st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up