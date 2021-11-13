CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Minnesota meets Princeton in Asheville

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 6:30 AM

Minnesota (2-0) vs. Princeton (2-0)

, Harrah’s Cherokee Center, Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Princeton are set to clash in a postseason game in Asheville. Princeton earned a 66-62 win over South Carolina in its most recent game, while Minnesota won 73-69 against Western Kentucky in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jamison Battle is averaging 19 points and 4.5 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Gophers. E.J. Stephens is also a key contributor, putting up 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals per game. The Tigers have been led by Ryan Langborg, who is averaging 11 points.JUMPING FOR JAMISON: Battle has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Princeton defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 30.9 percent of all possessions, the 15th-best rate among Division I teams. Minnesota has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.6 percent through two games (ranking the Golden Gophers 262nd).

