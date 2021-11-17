CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | DC Health changes reporting metrics | WH says 10% of kids vaccinated | Latest vaccine rates
Mills scores 13 to lift Florida State past Tulane 59-54

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 11:48 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Mills had 13 points and Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 11 off the bench and Florida State beat Tulane 59-54 on Wednesday night.

Nobal Days’ layup brought Tulane within 49-46 with 6:11 left, but Fletcher threw down a dunk as part of a three-point play, Malik Osborne added a dunk and Fletcher flushed another for a 56-46 Seminoles (2-1) lead.

The Green Wave rallied with an 8-1 run and closed within 57-54 with 1:56 left but missed their last three shots after Anthony Polite’s layup closed the scoring. Polite grabbed 10 rebounds and Osborne nine for Florida State.

The Seminoles shot 22 for 55 (40%) including 16 of 22 missed 3-point attempts. Florida State’s 9-for-16 effort helped Tulane stick around.

Jalen Cook had 21 points and seven rebounds for the Green Wave (1-2). Jaylen Forbes added 15 points with eight rebounds and Days blocked three shots.

Tulane also missed seven foul shots (13 for 20), went just 9 for 26 from 3 and overall shot 29.1% (16 for 55).

