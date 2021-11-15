CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Miles, Miller lead TCU to rout of Southern Mississippi

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 10:28 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles scored 20 points, Emanuel Miller had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and TCU rolled past Southern Mississippi 83-51 on Monday night.

Micah Peavy had 10 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Horned Frogs (2-0). Miles added six assists.

It was Miller’s second consecutive game with 12 points and 13 rebounds. The junior transfer from Texas A&M now has 10 career double-doubles.

Tae Hardy scored 18 points and Isaih Moore had 11 for the Golden Eagles (1-2).

The Horned Frogs led 44-26 at halftime after holding Southern Miss to four points over the final five minutes of the half. A five-minute, 13-0 run in the second half pushed TCU’s advantage to 77-44.

TCU shot 49% from the field while making 8 of 22 3-pointers. Southern Miss shot 33% and was 3 of 21 (14%) from 3-point distance.

