Miles Jr. scores 16 to carry TCU over Nicholls St. 63-50

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 10:27 PM

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. had 16 points as TCU topped Nicholls State 63-50 on Thursday night.

Micah Peavy had 10 points for TCU (3-0).

Ty Gordon had 12 points for the Colonels (3-2), Devante Carter and Latrell Jones each scored 11.

