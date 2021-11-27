HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Mikulasikova, No. 21 Ohio St. women beat Cincinnati 86-50

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 8:23 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Jacy Sheldon had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds to help No. 21 Ohio State beat Cincinnati 86-50 on Saturday night.

Taylor Mikesell hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and Kateri Poole added 12 points, six assists and five rebounds for Ohio State (5-0).

The Buckeyes scored the first nine points and closed the first quarter with a 12-0 run that made it 33-12 when, after a Bearcats turnover, Tanaya Beacham threw a baseball pass from the block to Sheldon for a 3-pointer from the left wing at the buzzer.

Ohio State, which is 22-4 all-time against Cincinnati and has won six straight in the series, led by at least 20 throughout the second half.

Jillian Hayes led the Bearcats (3-3) with 16 and Akira Levy scored 11.

Cincinnati shot 35% and made just 2 of 15 (13%) from 3-point range.

The Buckeyes shot 29 of 50 from the field, made 9 of 18 from behind the arc and outscored the Bearcats 19-10 from the free-throw line.

Ohio State is averaging 89.4 points per game and has an average margin of victory of plus-36 this season.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

