CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Middle Tennessee routs Bethune-Cookman…

Middle Tennessee routs Bethune-Cookman 71-51, forces 20 TOs

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 10:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson registered 11 points as Middle Tennessee rolled past Bethune-Cookman 71-51 on Friday night.

DeAndre Dishman and Isaiah Turner each had 10 points for Middle Tennessee (2-0).

The Blue Raiders forced the Wildcats into 20 turnovers, scoring 25 points off of the change in possession to pull away. Middle Tennessee has forced 48 turnovers to open the season, the most turnovers forced by a MT team in their first two games in over 20 years.

Joe French had 18 points for the Wildcats (0-2). Damani McEntire added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up