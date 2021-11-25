Middle Tenn. faces Bryan College

Bryan College vs. Middle Tennessee (5-1) Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee…

Bryan College vs. Middle Tennessee (5-1)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are set to battle the Lions of NAIA member Bryan College. Middle Tennessee is coming off an 82-58 win in Riviera Maya over Mercer in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Middle Tennessee’s Josh Jefferson, DeAndre Dishman and Donovan Sims have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Blue Raiders scoring over the last five games.EFFICIENT ELI: Through six games, Middle Tennessee’s Eli Lawrence has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 69.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Middle Tennessee went 1-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Blue Raiders put up 60.2 points per matchup across those five contests.

