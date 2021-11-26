Michigan State faces Baylor in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan State (5-1) vs. Baylor (6-0) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m.…

Michigan State (5-1) vs. Baylor (6-0)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan State and Baylor are set to square off in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Baylor earned a 69-61 win over VCU in its most recent game, while Michigan State won 64-60 against UConn in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Baylor’s Kendall Brown has averaged 14 points and 4.2 rebounds while LJ Cryer has put up 15.8 points. For the Spartans, Marcus Bingham Jr. has averaged 11.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.5 blocks while Gabe Brown has put up 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.BROWN GETS BUCKETS: Across six appearances this season, Baylor’s K. Brown has shot 70 percent.

FLOOR SPACING: Michigan State’s G. Brown has attempted 31 3-pointers and connected on 38.7 percent of them, and is 10 for 26 over his last five games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Spartans have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bears. Baylor has 46 assists on 86 field goals (53.5 percent) across its past three games while Michigan State has assists on 42 of 77 field goals (54.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Baylor defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 10th-highest rate in the country. Michigan State has turned the ball over on 21 percent of its possessions (ranked 268th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.