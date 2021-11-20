CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Miami plays host to FAMU

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 6:31 AM

Florida A&M (1-1) vs. Miami (2-1)

Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M and Miami both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads are coming off of victories in their last game. Miami earned a 68-66 win at Florida Atlantic on Tuesday, while Florida A&M emerged with a 95-70 blowout win at home against LeMoyne-Owen on Monday.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Sam Waardenburg and Charlie Moore have combined to account for 48 percent of all Hurricanes scoring this season.MIGHTY MJ: MJ Randolph has connected on 33.3 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hurricanes have averaged 33 free throws per game.

