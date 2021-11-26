Miami meets N. Texas in Kissimmee

Miami (3-2) vs. North Texas (2-2) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami and…

Miami (3-2) vs. North Texas (2-2)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and North Texas will meet in a postseason game at HP Field House in Kissimmee. North Texas lost 71-59 to Kansas in its most recent game, while Miami fell 76-60 against Dayton in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all Hurricanes points this season.MIGHTY MCGUSTY: McGusty has connected on 23.8 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mean Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hurricanes. North Texas has 31 assists on 62 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three games while Miami has assists on 29 of 72 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hurricanes have averaged 26.4 free throws per game.

