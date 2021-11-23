Miami, Dayton meet in Kissimmee

Dayton (1-3) vs. Miami (3-1) , HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton and Miami…

Dayton (1-3) vs. Miami (3-1)

, HP Field House, Kissimmee, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton and Miami will meet in a postseason game in Kissimmee. Miami beat Florida A&M by 27 points on Sunday, while Dayton came up short in an 87-81 game to Austin Peay on Saturday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Miami has leaned on senior leadership while Dayton has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Kameron McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg have collectively scored 47 percent of Miami’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen DaRon Holmes II, Kobe Elvis and Malachi Smith have combined to score 32 percent of the team’s points this year.TERRIFIC TOUMANI: Toumani Camara has connected on 11.1 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flyers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Canes. Miami has 32 assists on 75 field goals (42.7 percent) across its past three outings while Dayton has assists on 32 of 67 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Miami has attempted the third-most free throws in all of Division I. The Hurricanes have averaged 30 free throws per game.

