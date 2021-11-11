Mercer squares up against Winthrop

Mercer (0-1) vs. Winthrop (1-0) Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer goes up…

Mercer (0-1) vs. Winthrop (1-0)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer goes up against Winthrop in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Mercer went 4-1 against programs outside its conference, while Winthrop went 3-1 in such games.

