The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs 1. Duke (19) 7-0 761 6 2. Purdue (10) 6-0 742 4 3. Gonzaga 6-1 706 1 4. Baylor (2) 7-0 693 5 5. UCLA 6-1 627 2 6. Villanova 4-2 563 7 7. Kansas 5-1 524 3 8. Texas 4-1 500 8 9. Arkansas 6-0 473 12 10. Kentucky 5-1 436 13 11. Arizona 6-0 431 19 12. Florida 6-0 425 24 13. Brigham Young 6-0 399 18 14. Houston 5-1 321 11 15. Tennessee 4-1 304 17 16. Alabama 6-1 231 9 17. Connecticut 6-1 222 21 18. Southern California 6-0 205 25 19. Memphis 5-1 184 10 20. Auburn 5-1 145 22 21. Wisconsin 5-1 140 NR 22. Michigan State 5-2 138 NR 23. Iowa State 6-0 134 NR 24. Michigan 4-2 123 13 25. St. Bonaventure 5-1 96 16

Dropped out: No. 15 Illinois (4-2); No. 20 Seton Hall (5-1); No. 23 Oregon (3-3).

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall (5-1) 86; Texas Tech (6-0) 68; LSU (7-0) 66; Illinois (4-2) 65; Ohio State (4-2) 43; Marquette (6-1) 42; Colorado State (7-0) 38; Indiana (6-0) 29; Iowa (6-0) 28; Xavier (5-1) 25; Florida State (5-1) 22; Utah State (5-1) 13; Providence (6-1) 11; San Francisco (8-0) 5; West Virginia (5-1) 5; Oklahoma State (6-1) 3; Saint Louis (6-1) 3.

Note: One ballot is missing. Glenn Braica of St. Francis (N.Y.) could not be reached before the voting deadline.

