CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » MEN'S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

MEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 2:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (19) 7-0 761 6
2. Purdue (10) 6-0 742 4
3. Gonzaga 6-1 706 1
4. Baylor (2) 7-0 693 5
5. UCLA 6-1 627 2
6. Villanova 4-2 563 7
7. Kansas 5-1 524 3
8. Texas 4-1 500 8
9. Arkansas 6-0 473 12
10. Kentucky 5-1 436 13
11. Arizona 6-0 431 19
12. Florida 6-0 425 24
13. Brigham Young 6-0 399 18
14. Houston 5-1 321 11
15. Tennessee 4-1 304 17
16. Alabama 6-1 231 9
17. Connecticut 6-1 222 21
18. Southern California 6-0 205 25
19. Memphis 5-1 184 10
20. Auburn 5-1 145 22
21. Wisconsin 5-1 140 NR
22. Michigan State 5-2 138 NR
23. Iowa State 6-0 134 NR
24. Michigan 4-2 123 13
25. St. Bonaventure 5-1 96 16

Dropped out: No. 15 Illinois (4-2); No. 20 Seton Hall (5-1); No. 23 Oregon (3-3).

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall (5-1) 86; Texas Tech (6-0) 68; LSU (7-0) 66; Illinois (4-2) 65; Ohio State (4-2) 43; Marquette (6-1) 42; Colorado State (7-0) 38; Indiana (6-0) 29; Iowa (6-0) 28; Xavier (5-1) 25; Florida State (5-1) 22; Utah State (5-1) 13; Providence (6-1) 11; San Francisco (8-0) 5; West Virginia (5-1) 5; Oklahoma State (6-1) 3; Saint Louis (6-1) 3.

Note: One ballot is missing. Glenn Braica of St. Francis (N.Y.) could not be reached before the voting deadline.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

With $2 billion, Labor Dept. employs 2-part strategy to fix unemployment insurance systems

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Agencies should delay toughest punishments for unvaccinated federal employees, Biden administration says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up