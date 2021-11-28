Meadows scores 22 to carry Portland past UIW 77-68

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Mike Meadows had 22 points as Portland beat Incarnate Word 77-68 on Sunday. Meadows made all…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Mike Meadows had 22 points as Portland beat Incarnate Word 77-68 on Sunday.

Meadows made all 10 of his foul shots.

Tyler Robertson had 16 points and seven rebounds for Portland (7-2). Chika Nduka added 10 points and seven rebounds. Chris Austin had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Johnny Hughes III had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (0-7), whose season-opening losing streak reached seven games. Drew Lutz added 15 points and eight assists. Godsgift ”GG” Ezedinma had 10 points.

